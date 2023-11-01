NHL-League and union discuss on-ice safety after player's death in England

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in an ESPN report on Wednesday that the league wants to prioritize protection but added that players have the right to make decisions for themselves. According to the report, Bettman said the issue of neck protection is not new and the NHL and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) had already been looking at ways to better protect players from cuts to the wrist, leg or worse through a joint committee.

The EIHA did not make neck guards mandatory with immediate effect due to anticipated supply issues but made a"strong recommendation" that players at all levels across English Ice Hockey start using a neck guard.

The NHLPA also educates players each year on the benefits of wearing the cut-resistant equipment so they can make informed equipment choices.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TIMESCOLONIST: VIJHL's Saanich Predators mandate use of neck guardsOther junior league contemplating move after player death in England

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

CTVTORONTO: City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceThe city staff will investigate the possibility of moving the proposed spa at Ontario Place to Exhibition Place.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more ⮕

CP24: City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: US and other countries explore future options for Gaza Strip after Hamas controlUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States and other countries are considering various possibilities for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control. Blinken mentioned that the current status quo cannot continue, and Israel does not want to govern Gaza. The focus is on finding an effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza, but alternative temporary arrangements involving other countries and international agencies are also being considered.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

STOREYSPUB: Toronto To Explore Converting Offices Into HousingHoward is a Staff Writer based in Vancouver. He was formerly the Deputy Editor of 604 Now, and has written about the media industry for OneZero and international politics for WhoWhatWhy.

Source: storeyspub | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Explore Prince George: 3 fun things to do in and around the cityStart planning your adventure today with these three experiences in Prince George, B.C.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕