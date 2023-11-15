NHL Explores New Options for Neck Protection After Tragic Death

Rod Pasma, the NHL's vice-president of hockey operations, is reviewing new options for neck protection after a death from a skate cut in England. He presented cut-resistant equipment options to NHL general managers, stating that there are now at least 10 options for wrist and base layer protection and 12 more for socks.

