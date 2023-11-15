NHL Executives Discuss Possible Tweaks to 3-on-3 OT Rules

During the NHL’s latest GM Meetings, executives discussed possible tweaks to 3-on-3 OT rules that might limit or eliminate the practice of players voluntarily leaving the attacking zone to regroup. Colin Campbell says GMs discussed the idea of changing the rule to limit teams from continually looping back and regrouping in 3-on-3 OT. However, the NHL also aims to avoid unintended consequences such as more faceoffs and whistles.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: ICBC Flies Top Executives to US in Race to Contain Hack FalloutICBC, one of China's largest banks, has flown its top executives to the US in an effort to contain the fallout from a recent hack. The bank is working to address the security breach and ensure the safety of its customers' information.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: ECB Sends Stark Warning to Bank Executives With ESG RegulationThe European Central Bank (ECB) has issued a stern warning to bank executives regarding the regulation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Former executives urge Canada's banking regulator to avoid raising capital cushionA group of former bank and regulatory executives are calling on Canada’s banking regulator to refrain from raising the capital cushion that the biggest banks must hold for the third time in the past year as a deteriorating economy weighs on profits.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CALGARYHERALD: NHL Explores New Options for Neck Protection After Tragic DeathRod Pasma, the NHL 's vice-president of hockey operations, is reviewing new options for neck protection after a death from a skate cut in England. He presented cut-resistant equipment options to NHL general managers, stating that there are now at least 10 options for wrist and base layer protection and 12 more for socks.

Source: calgaryherald | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: TSN Hockey Insiders Discuss Calgary's Future, Patrick Kane Interviews, and MoreTSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun discuss various topics including Calgary's future, Patrick Kane interviews, NHL GM meetings, and the potential Winter Classic site. Brandon Hyde and Skip Schumaker win Manager of the Year awards. Professional Women's Hockey League updates. Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway out with knee injury. Kelly Oubre Jr. news.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Former Tim Scott Donor Organizes a Fundraiser for Nikki HaleyOnce a darling of Ottawa, Shopify increasingly distancing itself from city. Click on the image below to read more ↓

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »