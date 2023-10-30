Ngannou Believes He Beat Fury, But Didn’t Expect to Win Decision in Boxing Debut

Ngannou Believes He Beat Fury, But Didn’t Expect to Win Decision in Boxing DebutStipe Miocic Says He Wasn’t Given Option to Remain on UFC 295 CardKhamzat Chimaev Suffered Torn Ligament in Hand at UFC 294, Hopes to Avoid SurgeryStipe Miocic Says He Wasn’t Given Option to Remain on UFC 295 CardJon Jones Issues Apology to Fans, Stipe Miocic Following UFC 295 WithdrawalTrio of Prelims Added to Bellator 301 Including Cody Law-Jefferson PontesDerek Brunson Explains UFC Departure: 'It Wasn't...

Tyson Fury Goes the Distance Against MMA Fighter in Boxing DebutTyson Fury 's fight against MMA fighter Francis Ngannou ended in a surprising 10-round distance, with Ngannou coming close to pulling off an upset. Despite knocking down Fury in the third round, Ngannou failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Fury praised Ngannou 's skills and expressed his surprise at his performance. Ngannou , although disappointed, thanked Saudi Arabia for the opportunity to prove himself. Fury was the favorite in the match, but Ngannou 's performance was praised for being awkward and strategic. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury to Face Francis Ngannou in Surprise MatchupWBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a crossover fight in Saudi Arabia. This unexpected matchup has generated a lot of excitement and speculation about who will come out on top. Will Fury dominate as expected or will Ngannou pull off a shocking victory in his boxing debut? Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury narrowly defeats Francis Ngannou in non-title fightTyson Fury , the WBC heavyweight world champion, narrowly avoids defeat against Francis Ngannou , a former UFC fighter, in a non-title fight in Saudi Arabia. Ngannou impressively goes through all 10 rounds, dropping Fury to the canvas in round three. Fury acknowledges Ngannou 's skills and expresses interest in a rematch after his upcoming fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Read more ⮕

