Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is helped off the field after going down with an injury in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

This was the first Packers-Vikings matchup since 2006 in which both teams entered the game with losing records, but Minnesota (4-4) got back to .500 with its third straight victory. The Packers (2-5) started slowly again and lost their fourth straight. Green Bay has been outscored 73-9 in the first half of its past five games and trailed 24-3 in this one before Jordan Love connected with Romeo Doubs for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down late in the third quarter. Jordan Love went 24 of 41 for 229 yards and threw one interception.

Kansas City punted, muffed a punt that led to a touchdown, turned it over on downs and lost the ball on an interception in the second half. After being hampered early in the season by a calf injury, Burrow came out of the bye week looking like his old self for the Bengals (4-3). headtopics.com

Burrw helped Cincinnati take control of the game early in the fourth quarter after Logan Wilson intercepted a pass from Purdy. The Bengals struck on the next play when Burrow lofted a 17-yard TD pass to Ja’Marr Chase to make it 24-10.

Sam Williams blocked a punt for a safety before KaVontae Turpin returned the ensuing punt 63 yards to set up Lamb’s first TD grab, helping the Cowboys (5-2) to a 33-3 lead late in the first half. Matthew Stafford had a rough day for the Rams (3-5). The former Dallas high school standout injured a thumb on a failed 2-point conversion pass, and ended up with a bloody elbow after he caught a 2-point throw from Tutu Atwell. headtopics.com

Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Injured in Game Against PackersMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins gets injured during a game against the Green Bay Packers, forcing him to leave the field for treatment. The Vikings maintain their lead and eventually win the game. Read more ⮕

Vikings Defeat Packers, Cousins InjuredThe Minnesota Vikings defeat the Green Bay Packers in a game marred by an injury to quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins walked off the field after being sacked on consecutive plays and it is uncertain if he will be able to continue playing. The Vikings improve to a .500 record with their third consecutive victory. Read more ⮕

NFL-Vikings' Cousins feared to have suffered Achilles injury on brutal day for quarterbacksExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

NFL Canada Way to Play Winner of the WeekCanada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕

Sabres Goaltender Eric Comrie Out Week-to-WeekBuffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie is week-to-week with an injury, while forward Nico Hischier will not play due to an upper-body injury caused by a high hit from Connor Clifton. Defenseman Jake McCabe of the Toronto Maple Leafs is not expected to miss significant time with a groin injury. Read more ⮕

Injury Updates: Sabres' Comrie Week-to-Week, Leafs' McCabe Not Expected to Miss Significant TimeSabres goaltender Eric Comrie is week-to-week, Leafs' Jake McCabe not expected to miss significant time with a groin injury. Read more ⮕