NFL roundup: Will Levis shines as Titans clip Falcons

Will Levis threw four touchdown passes, including three to DeAndre Hopkins, as the Tennessee Titans held off a late surge by the Atlanta Falcons for a 28-23 win in Nashville.

Atlanta cut the lead to 28-23 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke to Scotty Miller with 3:46 left in the game. But the Falcons (4-4) were stopped on downs on their last possession following a Titans punt.

Zach Wilson finished 17-for-36 passing for 240 yards and one touchdown for the Jets. Quarterback Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie and New Jersey native, came in for the Giants when starter Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury during the second quarter and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.Russell Wilson became the first Denver quarterback since Peyton Manning to defeat Kansas City as the Broncos claimed a home victory.

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the first overall draft pick, directed the decisive 15-play, 86-yard drive that used the final 6:17 of the game. The Panthers (1-6) became the last team in the NFL to win a game this season, while the Texans (3-4) lost for just the second time in their last five games.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left the game in the third quarter with a right hand injury. He was 13 of 22 for 162 yards with a touchdown. Royce Freeman scored on a 1-yard run and led the Rams (3-5) with 44 rushing yards on nine carries.Kirk Cousins completed 23 of 31 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with an Achilles injury, and Minnesota held on to beat host Green Bay.

Rashid Shaheed had 153 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches as the Saints (4-4) had their largest point total in 20 games. Carr passed for 310 yards, while Hill accounted for 121 (63 rushing, 44 passing, 14 receiving).

