NFL: Aaron Jones diagnosed with sprained MCL

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones was diagnosed with a sprained MCL, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday, and will be considered week-to-week. Jones injured his left knee in the first half of Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.Justin Jefferson said Tuesday he will return when he's fully healthy and fantasy football owners flooding his direct messages with pleas for him to play won't speed up the process.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Damon Severson is expected to miss six weeks after suffering an oblique injury in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.Demolition of Rogers Centre lower bowl complete as second phase of renovations beginsVeteran shortstop Paul DeJong has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.The San Diego Padres are hiring Mike Shildt as their new manager, sources tell ESPN, turning to the former St. Louis Cardinals manager to replace Bob Melvin, who left the team for division rival San Francisc





Levis leads Titans against Steelers to kick off Week 9 NFL slate on TSN, TSN+

Historic Rugby World Cup final highlights weekend action on TSN, TSN+

Bills clash with Buccaneers in primetime to open Week 8 NFL slate on TSN, TSN+

Trade partners meet in Thursday night showdown to open NFL Week 10 action on TSN, TSN+

Warriors open the season by facing former star Durant, Suns on TSN

Bills host the Bucs with both looking get back on track on TSN

