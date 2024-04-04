Next Generation of HVAC and Refrigeration Contractors Showcase Skills at Competition

In a timed race against the clock, the next generation of HVAC and refrigeration contractors and technicians displayed their skills and knowledge of industry practices and procedures at the recent HVAC R Skills Competition and Showcase . A mix of post-secondary and secondary students participated in three different competitions over three days, conducting practical tasks and participating in mock interviews.

The competition aimed to assess their understanding of HVACR systems, ability to read diagrams and manuals, knowledge of health and safety regulations, and problem-solving abilities

