Newly Unsealed Court Documents Reveal Bill Clinton's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

A U.S. court has unsealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, revealing Bill Clinton's name appearing repeatedly. The documents mention Clinton flying with Epstein on his private plane and traveling with Epstein and Maxwell. However, there are no specific indications of Clinton engaging in any sexual activity with underage girls or any wrongdoing. Epstein's email to Maxwell in 2015 includes permission to offer rewards to disprove allegations against them.





