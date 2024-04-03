Newfoundland Growlers Cease Operations in ECHL

The ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers announced that they are seizing operations after failing to finalize a deal before the league deadline. The ECHL Board of Governors voted to terminate the team's membership.

This loss is disappointing for Newfoundland hockey fans and creates a difficult situation for the Toronto Maple Leafs, as their players no longer have a place to play in the ECHL.

SHRESWBURY, N.J. — The ECHL has terminated membership of the Newfoundland Growlers franchise effective immediately, the league announced Tuesday.

The Growlers won the 2019 Kelly Cup as ECHL champions.

The Growlers finished the year with 98 points atop the North Division.

The Newfoundland Growlers have been terminated from the ECHL due to failure to fulfill obligations. ECHL Commissioner expresses sadness and hopes for hockey's return to the region.

