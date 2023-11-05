Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy to be out for three months with shoulder injury

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is set to be sidelined for three months due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery. Murphy sustained the injury during a Champions League match last month and aggravated it during a Premier League game against Arsenal. Manager Eddie Howe expressed disappointment at the setback and expects Murphy to be out for around three months.

