Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy to be out for three months with shoulder injury

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy could be out of action for three months due to a shoulder injury that requires an operation, manager Eddie Howe said on Saturday.

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is set to be sidelined for three months due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery. Murphy sustained the injury during a Champions League match last month and aggravated it during a Premier League game against Arsenal. Manager Eddie Howe expressed disappointment at the setback and expects Murphy to be out for around three months.

