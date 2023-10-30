New York Times Tech Workers to Strike Over Return-to-Office Rules, Contract Delays

Meta to Offer Ad-Free Facebook, Instagram Subscriptions in EuropeGM Is Last Holdout as UAW Talks Drag On Over Retirement CostsAhold Doubles Romania Business With $1.4 Billion Profi DealStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpMcDonald’s Sales Top Estimates With Help From Pricier BurgersBitcoin’s Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of LiquidityRealty Income to Acquire Spirit Realty Capital for $5.

3 BillionPutin Calls Meeting to Discuss Anti-Israel Mob in DagestanEuropean Stocks Gain Ahead of Slew of Central Bank DecisionsStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpOil drops as mideast conflict remains limited amid Israeli pushIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsBiden Alaska Oil Plan Seen as Major Threat to Future DrillingPanasonic EV Batteries Tumble to Loss on Tempered Tesla DemandFinland Discovers Rare Earth Minerals Key for Battery...

Tech-heavy index down as Big Tech earnings disappointThe tech-heavy index is down 23% year-to-date as Big Tech earnings fail to meet expectations. Google parent company misses on cloud revenues, causing investors to reevaluate their reliance on mega-cap technology stocks. While Amazon and Microsoft stocks have performed well, the macroeconomic environment is becoming more challenging with high interest rates. Read more ⮕

Protesters Demand Cease-Fire in New York City's Grand Central TerminalHundreds of protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, demanding a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. At least 200 demonstrators were detained by the NYPD and issued summonses before being released. Read more ⮕

Man Confronted for Tearing Down Flyers in New YorkA video has gone viral showing a man being confronted in New York for tearing down flyers featuring the names and pictures of hostages held captive by Hamas. The man, who is not Jewish, was angrily called out by a New Yorker for his actions. The incident has sparked a discussion about antisemitism and the need for more people to stand up against it. Read more ⮕

Former New York Governor Criticizes Cancel Culture on 'Real Time With Bill Maher'The former New York governor condemns cancel culture and discusses the sexual harassment allegations against him on a talk show. He criticizes the justice department's involvement and claims that the accusations were politically motivated. Read more ⮕

K'Andre Miller's Overtime Goal Gives New York Rangers Victory over Vancouver CanucksK'Andre Miller scored his first goal of the season in overtime as the New York Rangers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3. The Canucks saw their three-game winning streak snapped after beating the St. Louis Blues the previous night. The Rangers extended their winning streak to four games. Read more ⮕

