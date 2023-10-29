New Tactic in Hamas Hostage Poster Wars: Labeling Victims as 'Occupiers'

“We’re past tearing down posters. In New York, people have pasted the word ‘occupier’ on flyers bearing images of Hamas’s hostages. Including children.

