New Study Shows the Benefits of Regular Exercise

New Study Shows Significant Increase in Online Shopping Over the Past 18 MonthsAccording to a recent study, online shopping has experienced a significant surge in popularity over the past year and a half. The study reveals that more and more consumers are turning to online platforms to make their purchases, with a notable increase in various product categories. This shift in consumer behavior is attributed to the convenience and safety offered by online shopping, especially during the ongoing pandemic. Experts predict that this trend is likely to continue in the foreseeable future, reshaping the retail industry as we know it. Read more ⮕

COVID-19 Increases Death Risk for Former Inmates, Study ShowsA study in Ontario reveals that the death rate for former inmates significantly increases in the first two weeks after release, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The risk is 1.5 times higher for men and 1.2 times higher for women who were incarcerated. The age group most affected is between 25 and 49. The study highlights the impact of public health restrictions on reducing services and exacerbating the risk. Read more ⮕

Intermittent fasting can lead to weight loss and improved blood sugar levels, study findsA new study has found that intermittent fasting can result in weight loss and lower blood sugar levels. By restricting eating to a specific window of time and reducing calorie intake, individuals can lose up to 50 pounds, primarily from fat mass and belly fat. In a clinical trial, participants who followed intermittent fasting lost twice as much weight as those who reduced calorie intake. No serious adverse events were reported. Read more ⮕

Two major U.S. universities establish astrobiology centres to study potential for alien lifeTwo major universities in the U.S. have established astrobiology centres to study the potential for alien life. These multi-disciplinary institutes bring together experts from various fields to analyze astronomical data for signs of life on other planets. The initiatives aim to answer the question of whether we are alone in the universe. Read more ⮕

Venus Could Have Sustained Life in the Past, Study SuggestsScientists believe that Venus, despite being a scorching wasteland now, may have sustained life in the past due to a shift in its tectonic plates, similar to Earth. The study shows that early tectonic movement on Venus led to the stabilization of its surface temperature, allowing for the possibility of life. This discovery highlights the potential for multiple planets in the same solar system to have operated under the same plate tectonic regime. Read more ⮕