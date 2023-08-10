New Spending Plans to be Revealed in Fall Economic Update

There will soon be a lot of new pennies coming down from CHRYSTIA FREELAND’s Finance Department. Or nickels, perhaps, since the penny bit the dust 10 years ago. Either way, the federal finance minister will reveal her new spending plans this afternoon when she delivers her fall economic update to the House of Commons at around 4 p.m.

Some of the journalists in the Parliamentary Press Gallery will get a sneak peak at the contents of the update hours before Freeland speaks, in a lock-up enforced by the Finance Department. The Finance folks couldn’t manage, however, to lock up the “senior government source” who was dispatched to spill the beans in advance to the CBC’s KARINA ROMAN, making a mockery of their lock-up (mock up?). Roman reported yesterday that billions in new spending on housing is on the wa





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Zealand Plans Spending Cuts as Weaker Economy Strains BudgetNew Zealand’s government is instructing departments and ministries to cut back spending on consultants and contractors as declining tax revenue strains its budget.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

New Zealand cuts spending plans as China, global economies slowSYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Monday it would cut its future budget allowances, reduce spending on consultants and for some government ...

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

This uber-popular Ontario motel just revealed plans for a stunning new locationThe June Motel may already have two mega-successful locations under its belt, but now, the founders are ready to do it again with a brand-new motel...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Toronto drivers are spending 199 hours per year in traffic: reportA new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here is how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities.A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged citiesA new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »