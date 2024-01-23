New Rules Require Federal Corporations to Disclose Beneficial Ownership Information

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne announces that federal corporations are now required to file beneficial ownership information with Corporations Canada, some of which will be made publicly available. Beneficial owners are those who own, control, or direct at least 25% of shares in a corporation. The new rules require businesses to file this information on the day of incorporation, within 30 days of amalgamation, or when filing their annual return.





