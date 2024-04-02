New Professional Women's Hockey League to Impact Women's World Hockey Championship

The new Professional Women's Hockey League is set to change the international game as the 2024 women's world hockey championship begins in Utica, N.Y. The tournament features teams from 10 countries, with the defending champion U.

S. and rival Canada having rosters dominated by PWHL players. This is the first world championship since the PWHL started operating in Canada and the United States. The players from the PWHL are expected to bring a high level of skill and physicality to the tournament.

