New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods rebound in February

New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in February, boosted by demand for machinery and commercial aircraft as manufacturing regains its footing. Factory orders increased 1.4% after dropping 3.8% in January, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast orders rebounding 1.0%. They rose 1.0% year-on-year in February. Manufacturing, which accounts for 10.4% of the U.S.

economy, has turned the corner after struggling in the aftermath of 525 basis points worth of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve since March 2022. A survey from the Institute for Supply Management on Monday showed its manufacturing PMI rising above the 50 mark in March for the first time since September 2022. Commercial aircraft orders increased 24.6% in February after slumping 63.5% in the prior month

