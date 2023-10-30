New National Indigenous Procurement Policy Creates $22 Billion Opportunity for Indigenous Businesses in Canada

That’s the estimated amount of revenue to be generated from a new National Indigenous Procurement Policy, which is now in effect within Canada’s federal government, noted Dawn Madahbee-Leach, the general manager at Waubetek Business Development Corp.

“We’re not restricted to just five per cent,” she said, speaking at the Economic Development Opportunities Forum, hosted by the Anishinabek Nation in Bawating (Sault Ste. Marie) October 24-26. “If we can build those businesses, we can go beyond that.”

“This will also ensure that those claiming false Indigeneity will no longer benefit from contracts and set-asides meant for our people. Among them is the National Indigenous Economic Strategy for Canada, which aims to achieve socioeconomic parity — the same levels as non-Indigenous people of education, employment, and income — for Indigenous people in Canada. headtopics.com

Natural resources extracted from the traditional territories of Indigenous peoples are Canada’s number one export, she noted, coming in with a value of $300 billion annually. “These resources are extracted from our traditional territories and treaty areas, yet the majority of our communities remain in poverty. This needs to change,” said Madahbee-Leach.

