New National Chief of Assembly of First Nations emphasizes positive collaboration with Canadians

Canadians need to work with First Nations in a positive way, the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said Thursday as she took the helm of an advocacy organization that works to influence federal government policy and budget spending for 634 communities. Ms. Woodhouse, who served as the AFN’s regional chief for the province, said in a victory speech she was raised to work with all people and she intends to do so in this capacity.

First Nations want to work constructively with the federal government, Ms. Woodhouse said. But she warned there will be problems if chiefs are not heard. AFN’s national chief is elected through a voting process that allows chiefs and proxies from across the country to choose who they prefer for national chief. The AFN represents more than 900,000 people in communities across the country. Ms. Woodhouse said she will now be briefed on key files. Some of the issues that are top of mind for the AFN include a piece of legislation, Bill C-53, that recognizes Métis governments in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan





Candidates for National Chief of Assembly of First Nations discuss advocacy prioritiesThe six candidates vying to be the next national chief of the Assembly of First Nations in Canada explained their plans to advocate for treaty rights, sovereignty, and health issues during a forum. The new national chief will face the challenge of moving the organization past a difficult chapter in its history.

Assembly of First Nations elects Cindy Woodhouse as new national chiefThe Hill Times

Feds, lawyers in First Nations child-welfare case reach $55M deal over legal feesOTTAWA — The federal government and the class-action lawyers who worked on a historic settlement over First Nations child welfare have reached a $55-million deal over legal fees.

Wab Kinew: The First Nations Premier of ManitobaWab Kinew, the leader of the NDP, became the first First Nations premier in Manitoba's history. This article explores his background, promises, and challenges he faced before becoming premier.

