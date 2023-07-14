New Malaria Vaccine Rollout Begins in Africa

Health agencies are launching the rollout of a new malaria vaccine across Africa, beginning in Cameroon this week, in a renewed effort to tackle the ancient disease that remains one of the continent’s biggest killers. The new vaccine is expected to be included in routine immunization programs in several countries by early next year. It offers hope of easing the burden from a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of African children every year.
On Tuesday night, Cameroon received its first shipment under the rollout: a batch of 331,200 doses of the new vaccine, known as RTS,S and marketed under the brand name Mosquirix by the British manufacturer GSK. The delivery is a historic step toward a broader African vaccination campaign, the World Health Organization said
