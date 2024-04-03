New Location Found for Vancouver Overdose Prevention Site

The Thomas Donaghy Overdose Prevention Site has found a new location in Vancouver after concerns about its impact on residents. The facility, which opened in March 2021, was not granted a lease renewal by the city.

Vancouver Coastal Health has secured a location less than 300 meters away in a social housing and emergency shelter complex. The new location is seen as a good fit as many residents of the building also use the overdose prevention service.

