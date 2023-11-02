New law for N.L. towns would axe poll tax, make business tax optional

Lawmakers are debating a replacement for the Municipalities Act which, if passed, will be called the Towns and Local Service Districts Act. Second reading of the bill started in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and debate is expected to clew up next week.

The new legislation would apply to all towns and local service districts in the province except St. John’s, Corner Brook and Mount Pearl. Each of those cities has separate legislation, which Municipal and Provincial Affairs Minister John Haggie said are next to be updated.Government officials told reporters the bill eliminates the regressive poll tax that is charged in 48 communities across the province.

The Municipalities Act made business taxes mandatory, but the new legislation would give towns autonomy over whether or not they want to charge business taxes, and they can pick classes of businesses that they want to tax more or less, Haggie said.

The legislation will also allow towns to sell homes that are occupied if the property owner hasn’t paid taxes. SaltWire asked Haggie what he thought of that change, given the current housing crisis. Haggie said selling a home would be the end of a long process of trying to work with the person who is delinquent on taxes. He said he believes this province is the last in the country to put such a measure into law.

The legislation, if approved, will also allow towns to charge a tourist accommodation tax of up to four per cent.The new legislation would make garbage collection in local services districts no longer optional, but mandatory.Opposition Leader Tony Wakeham told reporters he believes consultations with local service districts on these changes “were very limited.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Halifax home prices 83 per cent higher than average household incomes: studyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Asian stocks waver, yen wobbles as BOJ takes centre stageExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Japan announces sanctions on Hamas-related individuals, companyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Asiana Airlines board to meet again to decide Korean Air mergerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: China's smog-covered north on highest pollution alert as visibility dropsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: China's smog-covered north on highest pollution alert as visibility dropsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕