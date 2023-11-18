New JK to Grade 12 School to be Built in Blind River

The people of Blind River and area received long-awaited confirmation today of a new JK to Grade 12 school to be built at 158 Youngfox Road. A news release from Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano says the new $50.5-million school will be shared by Algoma District School Board and Conseil scolaire du Grand Nord. Construction is to begin soon. “The funding for a new joint school at Blind River is great news for the community,” Romano said in the release.

“This investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead.” Below is the full text of a release from Romano's office. As part of the province's ongoing efforts to build and improve local schools, the Ontario government has provided the Algoma District School Board and Conseil scolaire du Grand Nord with approval to award the tender for the new Blind River Joint School. This is supported by an investment of $50.5 million. Once completed, this project will deliver 381 JK-12 spaces, 64 childcare spaces and 72 French-language elementary spaces for local familie





Read more: SOOTODAY » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Vehicle driving ahead of OPP nearly hits ditch, charges followBlind River driver charged with impaired

Source: SooToday | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: VIDEO: Blind River man charged in road rage incidentSuspect faces two counts of assault in connection with September altercation captured on dashcam recording; next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 20 in Elliot Lake

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

SOOTODAY: VIDEO: Blind River man charged in road rage incidentSuspect faces two counts of assault in connection with September altercation captured on dashcam recording; next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 20 in Elliot Lake

Source: SooToday | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Toronto man busted in Blind River with loaded handgun, $46K in cocaine: OPPCharges were laid against 26-year-old Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop on Causley Street

Source: SooToday | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Cubs back in action at home Thursday against Blind RiverGreater Sudbury continues to sit on top of the NOJHL

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

TBNEWSWATCH: Teen saves father's life through CPRGrade 11 student Madeleine Caza learned how to perform CPR at St. Patrick High School

Source: tbnewswatch | Read more »