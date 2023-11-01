New housing legislation promises to create 130,000 homes in B.C. in 10 years

The legislation also legalizes secondary suites and lane-way homes across the province and promises to streamline the zoning process. Central to the so-called small-scale, multi-unit (SSMU) legislation is the proposed up-zoning of single-family and duplex lots across 85 municipalities in B.C. to create what expert call missing-middle housing: housing that is more dense than single-family housing, but less dense than multi-storied condominium buildings.
The legislation means that local governments can no longer exclusively zone neighbourhoods for single-family lots in echoing legislation from New Zealand and government predicts that the changes could create 130,000 new units over the next decade.
But Kahlon also stressed that the legislation does not spell the end of single-family homes. If single-family homes remain desirable, they will continue to be built, he said. “What we are saying with this legislation that there should be options,” he said.
Following passage of the legislation in the fall and the release of a provincial policy manual, municipalities face several deadlines. They must update their local bylaws to accommodate SSMU housing by June 30 unless they wish to invite a ministerial order. They must also complete interim housing reports by Dec. 31, 2024 and update their official community plans by Dec. 31, 2025.
Local governments will still have to hold public hearings whenever they update or develop new OCPs or if they consider rezonings for projects not consistent with their OCPs.
