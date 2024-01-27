New Home Sales in GTA Remain Sluggish in December

New home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) ended the year on a slow note, with 554 homes sold in December, a 67% decline from November. Sales increased by only 0.5% compared to December 2022, but still remain 67% below the 10-year average. High interest rates have kept buyers and builders away, leading to a lack of confidence in the market.





storeyspub » / 🏆 16. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Average Rent for Condos in GTA Falls, Affordability Remains a ConcernThe average rent for a condo in the Greater Toronto Area fell 5.7% in Q4 2023, according to Urbanation. However, this decline did not lead to improved affordability. The average rent was $3.97 per square foot or $2,821 per month for a 710 sq. ft. unit. Annual condo rents rose 4.5% in Q4, a slower pace compared to the previous year.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

Canada Needs Heavy Financial Incentives to Boost Electric Vehicle SalesConsultants at Ernst & Young (EY) suggest that Canadians will require significant financial incentives for at least five years to maintain the current growth rate of electric vehicle (EV) sales. The Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has prioritized the transition from fossil fuels to EVs. EV sales are currently at record levels.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Inflation and Longer Sales Season Impact Black Friday Shopping HabitsInflation and the longer sales season are impacting shopping habits this Black Friday. The influx of seniors who choose to stay in their family homes is leading to increased borrowing costs. A hedge fund's bet against Canada's housing market has resulted in significant losses. Nordic property transaction volumes have reached their lowest point in a decade. Economists predict a turning point in the housing market this year due to potential interest rate cuts. PIF and GIC are among the funds that have purchased Signa's equity-like securities. Xinyuan's US unit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Singapore government states that home prices will not continue to rise. Trump is considering making the 2017 personal tax cuts permanent. New York is seeking $370 million from Trump in a civil fraud trial. The chair of NatWest faces backlash for stating that buying a home is not difficult. The Cathay Pacific union is calling for a government inquiry into the pilot shortage. Australian retail sales have jumped in November due to Black Friday offers. Merck is in advanced talks to acquire cancer drugmaker Harpoon Therapeutics. Tokyo's inflation rate has slowed as consumers become more thrifty. Eversource will take a $1 million charge related to the Merrimack Valley gas explosions.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Funeral Home Turns Grieving Widow's Phone Call into Sales PitchA woman receives a phone call from the funeral home where she had laid her husband to rest, only to find out it was a sales pitch.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Gas Prices Drop in Vancouver as Luxury Sports Car Sales SurgeGas prices in Vancouver fell nearly eight cents per litre between Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, while prices across Canada remained relatively flat. The decrease in prices is attributed to the winter driving season and refinery maintenance. Despite concerns about gas prices, luxury sports car sales in Canada increased by 48.2% in 2023.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Winter Weather Hits Vancouver Island After Warm DecemberHighway 1 near Campbell River experienced winter weather with snow sticking at higher elevations and slush at lower elevations, causing slippery driving conditions. The mixed bag of weather is expected to continue throughout the week, potentially causing damage to coastal regions.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »