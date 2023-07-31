New Democrats Defend Clean B.C. Climate Plan Despite Economic Concerns

The New Democrats are defending their Clean B.C. climate plan after it was revealed that the government's own modelling predicts it will harm the economy. The model suggests that the province's economic output would decrease by $28.1 billion, based on the Clean B.C. Roadmap for 2030. The NDP has disputed this analysis, despite it being derived from the government's own economic modelling.

George Heyman, the cabinet minister for the environment and climate change, has dismissed the report as misleading and wrong





VancouverSun » / 🏆 49. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manitoba New Democrats promise incentives for new rental units, movie productionsNDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would lift the provincial sales tax from the construction of new rental units if his party wins the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Manitoba New Democrats promise new family medical centres if elected Oct. 3NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the plan would help address a shortage of family doctors and reduce the strain on hospital emergency departments.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Visits Israel on His Way to China MeetingEither Newsom is 'President-in-Training' or the clean-up hitter for the Democrats.

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

New Brunswick Housing Corporation appoints new CEO, eight new board membersFREDERICTON, N.B. — François Boutot is taking over as president and CEO of the New Brunswick Housing Corporation. The corporation has also appointed Jim ...

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

New Brunswick Housing Corporation appoints new CEO, eight new board membersFREDERICTON, N.B. — François Boutot is taking over as president and CEO of the New Brunswick Housing Corporation. The corporation has also appointed Jim ...

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

New tier, new season and new opportunities for the Grandview SteelersBurnaby's junior hockey team now has an 'A' to its name. What that means for players and fans alike.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »