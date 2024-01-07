New COVID-19 Subvariant Becomes Dominant Strain in Canada

A new COVID-19 subvariant, JN.1, has emerged and is now the prevailing strain across Canada, accounting for more than half of all infections. Health experts warn that it may be more infectious and could have extra symptoms. If the virus continues to circulate at high levels, it could lead to more mutations and evolution. On Dec. 10, JN.1 made up 26.6% of all variants, but by Dec. 17, it accounted for 38.5% of all subvariants.





