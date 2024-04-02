New Building Projects Impact Office Vacancy Rates in Metro Vancouver

New building projects in Metro Vancouver are moving the needle when it comes to first quarter office and industrial vacancy rates. The region’s office market remained “relatively” stable in the first quarter of 2024 with a vacancy rate of 10.1 per cent, according to data from commercial real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield.
However, downtown Vancouver’s office market vacancy reached 14 per cent in the first quarter of the year, suggesting a “tenant’s market,” said research manager Svetlana Lebedeva in an email to Glacier Media. A balanced market is typically viewed as having a vacancy rate of between six and 10 per cent. “This 30-year high vacancy, with the last peak in 2003, has been continuously fuelled by recent new construction completions and an increase of sublease space in recent months,” she said. “Currently, there are just over 70 full vacant floors in the downtown core available for lease on a direct basis. This includes properties like 601 West Hastings S
