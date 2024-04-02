New Building Projects Impact Office Vacancy Rates in Metro Vancouver

New building projects in Metro Vancouver are moving the needle when it comes to first quarter office and industrial vacancy rates. The region’s office market remained “relatively” stable in the first quarter of 2024 with a vacancy rate of 10.1 per cent, according to data from commercial real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield.

However, downtown Vancouver’s office market vacancy reached 14 per cent in the first quarter of the year, suggesting a “tenant’s market,” said research manager Svetlana Lebedeva in an email to Glacier Media. A balanced market is typically viewed as having a vacancy rate of between six and 10 per cent. “This 30-year high vacancy, with the last peak in 2003, has been continuously fuelled by recent new construction completions and an increase of sublease space in recent months,” she said. “Currently, there are just over 70 full vacant floors in the downtown core available for lease on a direct basis. This includes properties like 601 West Hastings S

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BurnabyNOW_News / 🏆 14. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Metro Vancouver Buyers To See More Choice After Jump In New ListingsHoward is a Staff Writer based in Vancouver. He was formerly the Deputy Editor of 604 Now, and has written about the media industry for OneZero and international politics for WhoWhatWhy.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

Thousands of new affordable rental homes coming to Metro VancouverPremier says province will fund 17 projects in partnership with local non-profit housing providers

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Vancouver To Explore Building Co-Op Housing On City-Owned LandHoward is a Staff Writer based in Burnaby who covers real estate and commercial real estate, with a focus on housing policy and the development industry.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

It’s Official: Gin is Definitely (Still) In - Vancouver MagazineVancouver Cocktail Week Vancouver shines a spotlight on the city’s best booze, bars, and bartenders.

Source: vanmag_com - 🏆 55. / 59 Read more »

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko out 'week-to-week' with lower-body injuryVANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks say Thatcher Demko will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Confidence key as surging Vancouver Whitecaps get set to face RSLVANCOUVER — The surging Vancouver Whitecaps are trying to strike a delicate balance.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »