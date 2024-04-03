New Brunswick Premier Considers Using Notwithstanding Clause for Drug Treatment Legislation

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he has not ruled out using the notwithstanding clause to adopt legislation that would allow authorities to force certain people into drug treatment. Higgs told reporters Tuesday the Compassionate Intervention Act is not ready to be tabled, but he wouldn’t exclude using the clause in the Constitution that shields bills from court challenges over Charter right violations. “Well, it’s early days,” he said in response to a question about use of the clause.

“I would say, let’s get it introduced. And we’ll have lots of discussion on that, and the details.” The Compassionate Intervention Act, originally planned to be tabled this week, is now scheduled to be introduced when the legislature resumes sitting in May. Last week, Public Safety Minister Kris Austin said the idea behind the bill is to place people with severe drug addiction in treatment, after consultations with family, medical professionals and polic

