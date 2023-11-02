New Brunswick man dead following motorcycle-vehicle crash in Mill Cove

The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Salmon River Road, died at the scene from his injuries.Emergency services attended the scene, and the cause of the crash is still undetermined.

