New Brightwater project implements natural rainwater filtering system

A system that acts as a natural filtering for rainwater while protecting the water quality of nearby Lake Ontario has been implemented in the new master-planned Brightwater project in the Port Credit community of Mississauga, Ont. Brightwater’s bioswales system is estimated to process and filter 300 million litres over the next 10 years. It is expected to be one of the largest systems in North America.

It complements the massive size of the development itself which is a 72-acre, $2 billion mixed-use development that will create homes for approximately 7,000 residents. “There’s over 1.2 kilometres of LIDs (low impact development) incorporated within municipal ROWs (right of ways),” said Rob Merwin, senior associate, land development with Urbantech Consulting, in a statement. “This is the largest single installation of its kind that has ever been carried out in Canada. This effort required an integrated team approach including urban design, landscape, structural, precast manufacturer, civil, developer, city, region and CVC

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWSVI: Man charged in fatal stabbing in Port AlberniA 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Port Alberni. The suspect was located after evading police for over three weeks.

Source: CTVNewsVI | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Ontario RevealedÉquité Association has released a list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Ontario, with the Honda CR-V being the most commonly stolen vehicle in the country. Auto theft has increased significantly in Ontario and Quebec in 2022.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: Unknown suspects pour paint on tombstone in Ontario cemeteryOntario Provincial Police is investigating after unknown suspects poured paint onto a tombstone in a local cemetery. OPP officer in Killaloe, Ont. responded to a call involving damage to a tombstone on Nov. 6 just before 8 p.m. at a cemetery on Highway 127, in the Township of South Algonquin near Algonquin Provincial Park.OPP did not give further details on the suspects or whether the tombstone was targeted. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS orIsraeli military says its forces have entered Gaza hospital The Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital, the site of a lengthy standoff. The army has surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. Israeli authorities claim the militant group conceals military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, it has refrained from entering

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Ontario's Slow Publication of Death Statistics Frustrates Public Health ExpertsOntario publishes death statistics at a slower pace compared to other provinces and countries, causing frustration among public health experts. The slow processes hinder the identification of emerging public health issues. Experts highlight the efficiency of the US and Scotland in publishing mortality data.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Auto Theft in Ontario Reaches Historic Highs with Honda CR-Vs as Most Stolen VehicleAccording to a recent report, auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year, with Honda CR-Vs being the most stolen vehicle in the province. Honda CR-V SUVs were also the most stolen cars in Canada overall. The increase in auto thefts in Ontario and Quebec has put Canada in the spotlight internationally as a source country for illegal trade. Auto theft is not just an insurance problem but a serious issue threatening public safety and funding organized crime and terrorism.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Revived Ontario Liberal Party Could Reshape Queen's ParkA revived Ontario Liberal Party is inching toward being officially recognized in the legislature, potentially offering a new challenge to Premier Doug Ford's government.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »