New BC Legislation Will Override Cities, Allow 6 Units Per Lot

With the new legislation, in most areas within municipalities of over 5,000 people, the Province will require municipal governments to allow three to four units on lots currently zoned for single-family or duplex use (varying with lot size) and up to six units on lots currently zoned for single-family or duplex use that are larger and also close to transit stops with frequent service.

Municipalities that are covered by the new legislation cannot have bylaws that allow for fewer units than the provincial legislation, but have the ability to permit"The legislation will also speed up local housing development approvals, by shifting local planning and zoning processes to happen up front," the Province said.

After those community plans are updated to reflect the provincial legislation, public hearings for housing projects that are consistent with the community plans will be phased out, including for mixed-use projects where at least 50% of the project is housing. According to a draft of the legislation, municipalities will be required to give public notice when such cases arise.align with community plans, as well as for updates to any community plans or new community plans.

Municipal governments will also be required to update their housing needs reports, which outline local housing needs for over 20 years, and will be expected to align their zoning bylaws and community plans to both account for, and pre-zone for, that same 20-year period.

According to the Province, further communication about these new changes will be provided to local governments before the end of the year, instructions regarding housing needs reports will be outlined in January, and municipalities will be expected to have updated their bylaws to allow for small-scale multi-unit housing by June 30, 2024.

