NEW YORK (AP) — Cruel joke for trick-or-treaters or coveted seasonal delight? The great Halloween debate over candy corn is on.

Love it or loathe it, market leader Brach's churns out roughly 30 million pounds of candy corn for the fall season each year, or enough to circle planet Earth about five times, the company says. Last year, that amounted to $75 million of $88.5 million in candy corn sales, according to the consumer research firm Circana.

Singer-actor Michelle Williams is a super fan. She recorded a song last year for Brach's extolling her love. Several years later, the Goelitz Confectionery Co., now Jelly Belly, began to produce candy corn, calling it Chicken Feed. Boxes were adorned with a rooster logo and the tagline: “Something worth crowing for.“ Brach's began candy corn production in 1920. headtopics.com

Hartel's students spend time in the lab making candy. The candy corn lab is among his most popular, he said, because it's fun to make. His unscientific poll of the nine seniors who last made candy corn turned up no strong feelings either way on actually eating it.

Aaron Sadler, the 46-year-old spokesman for the city of Little Rock, Arkansas, and its mayor, doesn't share his candy corn. He keeps stashes at home and in a desk drawer at his office. After Thanksgiving, he'll move on to his Christmas candy, York Peppermint Patties. And for Valentine's Day? Sadler is all about the candy Conversation Hearts. headtopics.com

