Neurodivergent worker denied promotion due to lack of 'masking'

The final nail in the coffin of Lizzie Somerfield’s legal career came when she was turned down for a promotion. While working as a lawyer in London, England, during the pandemic, the 33-year-old neurodiversity coach and consultant, who now lives in Oakville, Ont., was diagnosed with ADHD and autism. She decided, as someone working from home, to stop ‘masking’ – or hiding – her neurodivergent characteristics.

For many people with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, dyslexia and similar conditions, masking is exhausting and often futile. Unfortunately, it also happens to be one of the ways neurodivergent workers present as normal to their co-workers. When Ms. Somerfield was passed over for a promotion, in favour of a colleague who was the same age and had similar work experience, she asked for feedback. The response was, more or less, a list of autistic traits, she says. She needed to get better at reading a room. She needed to be better at handling change. She needed to assuage the perception of her colleagues that she was a team player

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.