Nets rally in 2nd half, top Heat to add to Miami’s miserable start

The Nets outscored Miami 55-25 when Brooks was on the floor, 36-16 in his two second-half stints. He was 6 of 7 from the floor, 5 of 6 from 3-point range. “Landed about 7 o’clock last night, went to shootaround and prepped ourselves to get ready to play,” Brooks said.scored 30 points for Miami, which has dropped four straight to fall to 1-4 — its worst five-game start since opening 0-5 in the 2007-08 season.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves at this point of the year,” Herro said. “It’s still early, obviously. But at some point, this has to matter to us. We can’t keep losing games and think it’s OK.”“We don’t want to dig this hole too deep,” said Adebayo, now the Heat captain. “That’s the concern.”Against Boston on Friday, an early 13-point lead wasn’t close to enough in what became a 119-111 loss. And then against the Nets, Miami saw the 15-point second-half lead vanish relatively fast.said.

Miami led by 16 in the first half and was up 75-60 with 4:30 left in the third quarter. The Nets outscored Miami 38-17 over the next 12 minutes. The Heat fell to 6-3 when playing on Spoelstra’s birthday during his tenure as head coach. Miami had won its last five birthday games — the last loss coming at Brooklyn in 2013.

Miami used its fourth starting lineup in as many games, this time with Adebayo back in after missing Monday’s loss at Milwaukee and with

