Netanyahu must oversee near-perfect military operation in Gaza to keep his job, analysts say

Three weeks on from the shocking Hamas attacks on southern Israel, Gazans, the wider Middle East and a watching world are still waiting to see the extent of Israel’s retribution., a wildly divisive figure who is distrusted by a large majority of the Israeli public – and was also at odds with his country’s military leaders right until the moment the war broke out.

With Hamas dug in and prepared for the fight, that seems highly unlikely. And while Mr. Netanyahu waits and waits to give the order to invade Gaza, global support for an Israeli ground operation has fallen sharply amid the deaths of more than 7,000 Gazans, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the victims of Israeli air strikes and a three-week-old siege imposed on the territory’s 2.3 million residents.

"The waiting is part of his personality," Prof. Abulof said. "Israeli society by and large expects it to happen, and I think would like it to happen. But I think there is also a possibility that there will be no land invasion. This will ultimately be up to Netanyahu."The problem, for many Israelis, is that they simply don't trust Mr. Netanyahu – who has led the country for a combined 16 years over three stints as prime minister – to make such a fraught decision.

Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, the Chief of Staff, made headlines of his own this summer by saying Mr. Netanyahu’s judicial reforms – which weakened court oversight of legislation passed by the government – were dividing both the country and its army.

One survey, conducted Oct. 18 and 19 by the Lazar Institute, found that 80 per cent of Israelis – and 69 per cent of those who voted for his Likud party in the 2022 election – wanted to hear Mr. Netanyahu take responsibility for what happened on Oct. 7. So far, he hasn't done so in public, even as Lt.-Gen. Halevi, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet intelligence service, have all admitted failures.

