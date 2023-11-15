Netanyahu calls on Trudeau to back Israel in defeating Hamas

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses while speaking about the Israel-Hamas war during a news conference in B.C. on Nov. 14, 2023.Mr. Netanyahu said in a Tuesday posting on X, formerly Twitter, that tagged Mr. Trudeau that the “forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.” He added: “It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime - targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians.” Mr.

Netanyahu appeared to be responding to comments made by Mr. Trudeau during a news conference in the Vancouver region on Tuesday. Ahead of an announcement in Maple Ridge, Mr. Trudeau said the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering in and around Gaza’s largest medical centre, the Shifa hospital.by Israeli forces Wednesday amid accusations that Hamas is operating from tunnels beneath the complex. Hospital officials and Hamas, the Islamist militant group that is the de facto government of the Gaza Strip, have denied the clai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVCALGARY: Canadian Death in Israel Confirmed, Netanyahu Rebukes Trudeau on Social MediaGlobal Affairs confirms death of Canadian in Israel , says only one Canadian still missing. Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked his Canadian counterpart on social media late Tuesday, after Justin Trudeau urged Israel to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game. Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. The Israel i military raided Gaza 's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a 'precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area' of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group. A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel , resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza 's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Israeli PM Netanyahu rebukes Canadian PM Trudeau over Gaza comments Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticizes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to protect civilian life in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza .

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

VANCOUVERSUN: Premier and Prime Minister do not call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas warPremier David Eby and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in the Israel - Hamas war despite a letter released Tuesday from dozens of local B.C. politicians calling for an end to the fighting.

Source: VancouverSun | Read more »

THEHİLLTİMES: Canada's Foreign Policy Takes Center Stage Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictWith inflamed divisions over Canada’s response to the Israel - Hamas war, coupled with a mounting series of geopolitical crises, some believe the next election could be shaping up to include a rare reckoning of Canada’s place in the world.

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »

OTTAWASUNCOM: At Least Seven Canadians Killed in Hamas Attacks in IsraelFriends, family and government officials have confirmed that at least seven Canadians were killed when Hamas militants conducted a series of attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. Global Affairs Canada has said an eighth person with deep ties to Canada, who was not a citizen, also died.

Source: ottawasuncom | Read more »