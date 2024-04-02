Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Date

Millennials, most of whom are still trying to make sense of adulting, felt the whirlwind of time after seeing the news of Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka celebrating the 20th anniversary of their very first date. Yes, two whole decades. The married couple shared pictures of themselves on April 1 to celebrate the anniversary of their first date, still looking head over heels in love with each other.

Neil, 50, took to Instagram and wrote about how he and his husband of nearly 10 years have made so many “remarkable memories” together. Neil Patrick Harris wrote a sweet anniversary tribute to his husband, David Burtka, for the 20th anniversary of their first date“Man, how time has flown by… and yet… we’ve shared so many adventures, created so many remarkable memories,” Neil went on to say. “If the next 7,300 days are like the previous ones, I’ll be absolutely thrille

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joni Mitchell's music back on Spotify two years after joining Neil Young in boycottJoni Mitchell's music is back on Spotify more than two years after the songwriter pulled it off the platform in protest of other content available on the popular streaming service.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Joni Mitchell's music back on Spotify two years after joining Neil Young in boycottJoni Mitchell's music is back on Spotify more than two years after the songwriter pulled it off the platform in protest of other content available on the popular streaming service.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Joni Mitchell's music back on Spotify two years after joining Neil Young in boycottJoni Mitchell's music is back on Spotify more than two years after the songwriter pulled it off the platform in protest of other content available on the popular streaming service.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Neil Young says he will return to SpotifyNeil Young is coming back to Spotify.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Neil Young Returns To 'Low Res' Spotify After 2-Year ProtestRyan is a national reporter at HuffPost -- one of few who have the good fortune to work from the site's Denver office.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Neil Young Ends Spotify Boycott Over Joe Rogan's PodcastRock legend Neil Young announces the end of his boycott against Spotify due to vaccine misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »