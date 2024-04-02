Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Date

Millennials, most of whom are still trying to make sense of adulting, felt the whirlwind of time after seeing the news of Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka celebrating the 20th anniversary of their very first date. Yes, two whole decades. The married couple shared pictures of themselves on April 1 to celebrate the anniversary of their first date, still looking head over heels in love with each other.
Neil, 50, took to Instagram and wrote about how he and his husband of nearly 10 years have made so many “remarkable memories” together. Neil Patrick Harris wrote a sweet anniversary tribute to his husband, David Burtka, for the 20th anniversary of their first date“Man, how time has flown by… and yet… we’ve shared so many adventures, created so many remarkable memories,” Neil went on to say. “If the next 7,300 days are like the previous ones, I’ll be absolutely thrille
Joni Mitchell's music back on Spotify two years after joining Neil Young in boycott
