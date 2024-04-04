Neglected Upper Pathway in Front of Government House

I'll refer to it as the " upper pathway " that borders the hedge in front of Government House. It is often part of my daily walk. While not used as much as the boardwalk, I do see others walking there every day. The path is a narrow strip of pavement, hardly wide enough for two people to meet without “rubbing shoulders.” The pavement appears to have been there for many years, with cracked and broken sections along its entire length.

While most of that damage was caused by a snow removal plow, there are also gouges in the ground where the snow clearing was done when the ground was soft. Also, there are four or five benches along the pathway, but no waste receptacles. As a result, I often see discarded coffee cups and other fast food litter beside the benches. Hopefully, parks management will take these observations seriously and give this neglected area some much needed consideration

