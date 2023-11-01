Needle found in Halloween candy in Timmins, police say

Timmins Police received the report of tainted candy on Halloween night after a young child went trick or treating in the north end of the city. "The candy involved consisted of a wrapped chocolate bar with a needle inside," reads a news release. "Police would like to remind all parents to inspect all candy collected from trick or treating. Any signs of tampering should be reported to the Timmins Police without delay."

Police say the child was trick or treating in the areas of Diane Crescent, Hart Street, Murray Street, Toke Street and Donna Crescent.In other northern Ontario trick-or-treating news, police in Greater Sudbury say two youths were robbed of their candy by two other youths wearing masks and carrying a replica handgun.

When the victims tried to chase the robbers, police say one of the assailants shot them with the air pistol.

