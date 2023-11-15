Nearly 7 million Canadians struggled with hunger amid rising inflation

Nearly seven million Canadians struggled with hunger last year, with some “going without food for days” amid rising inflation, says a Statistics Canada study. In 2022, 18 per cent of families in Canada reported experiencing food insecurity within the previous 12 months - up from 16 per cent in 2021, Statistics Canada says in its report, released Tuesday. The agency defines food insecurity as the lack of an adequate quality of diet or sufficient quantity of food.

“Food insecurity is a serious concern as it has been found to be associated with various chronic conditions, mental health problems, and other diseases and infections,” the study says. “It has also been found to increase the likelihood of hospitalization and has been linked to premature mortality, and as such, puts pressure on the health-care system.” The study says that high inflation has increased the cost of food and reduced the purchasing power of consumers, “causing families to buy less.” The year-over-year inflation rate jumped from one per cent in January 2021 to

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Emirates Makes $52 Billion Aircraft Purchase, Chinese Shoppers Scrimp, and MoreEmirates opens Dubai Air Show with a $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing. Worried Chinese shoppers affect Singles' Day shopping. COVID-19 aid thieves make extravagant purchases. Americans' tipping habits revealed in a new survey. Concerns raised about grocery code of conduct in Canada . Statistics Canada estimates parents' lifetime spending on children. Two-parent households turn to food banks in Canada . Canada 's inflation rate decreases to 3.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Ontario's Slow Publication of Death Statistics Frustrates Public Health ExpertsOntario publishes death statistics at a slower pace compared to other provinces and countries, causing frustration among public health experts. The delay in publishing data hinders the identification of emerging public health issues. Experts highlight the efficiency of other jurisdictions, such as the US and Scotland, in promptly releasing mortality data.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

SOOTODAY: In the news today: No Canadians on today's Rafah crossing listHere is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...

Source: SooToday | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for todayOTTAWA — After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross today doesn't appear to have any Canadians on it.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: In the news today: No Canadians on today's Rafah crossing listHere is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for todayOTTAWA — After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross today doesn't appear to have any Canadians on it.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »