NEAR gains 62% in two weeks: Are more gains likely?

The RSI rocketed upward in recent days to stand at 70. The On-Balance Volume also noted decent gains and reflected an increased buying volume in the past two weeks. Together, the technical indicators signaled more upside could be expected.
On the lower timeframe charts, a retest of the $1.3 zone could offer a good buying opportunity. It had been a level of support in June and August, and only in recent days has it turned over to a support level once again.
Since the current move higher did not yet see a notable pullback, plotting Fibonacci levels could be premature. The liquidation levels heatmap from Hyblock with a one-year lookback period shed light on the next areas of interest.
The $1.7-$1.8 region was estimated to have over $1.5 billion worth of liquidations. The $2.4 region has a similar amount, and both represented enormous pools of liquidity that could attract NEAR prices. Hence, bulls from lower price levels could look to book profits at these levels.
