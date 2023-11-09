NDP MP speaks at rally endorsing Hamas's position on hostages

An NDP MP was a featured speaker at a weekend rally in Toronto that included censured Ontario representative Sarah Jama as well as Moe Jaberi, a representative of the radical Jaberi’s own speech would endorse Hamas’s official position regarding the more than 200 hostages that the terrorist group still holds in captivity in Gaza.

Hamas has said it willin exchange for “political prisoners” — a term it often uses to refer to any Palestinian in Israeli custody, including Hamas members held on terrorism charges. “If you want your hostages back, you will have your hostages back only if you return all our political prisoners … the 11,000 political prisoners,” says Jaberi in a video originally posted to Instagram by Toronto4Palestine. (The Israeli Prison Service says it has around 5,000 Palestinians in custod

