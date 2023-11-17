NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh not ready to walk away from deal with Liberals on pharmacare

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh doesn’t sound like someone who is ready to walk away from his deal with Justin Trudeau’s Liberals — at least not yet. The government has just 20 days to introduce and pass pharmacare legislation by the end of the year, as it promised in its 2022 supply and confidence agreement with the NDP. It also has a fall economic statement coming out next week, which could show how much the Liberals are willing to spend to keep that deal alive.

Already a Subscriber? Sign in You are logged in Switch accounts But Singh told reporters flatly on Wednesday that next week wouldn’t be a make-or-break week for pharmacare. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW “I don’t think we’re gonna get to the point where we need to get on pharmacare by next week, so that’s going to be an ongoing negotiation,” Singh said. Trudeau and his Liberals, who don’t need any more trouble, may be relieved, for now. On the surface, it has looked like the Liberal-NDP deal has hit some rough waters the past few week

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Finance Minister and NDP Leader emphasize competition law changes to address grocery pricesFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh both stressed the importance of competition law changes to address grocery prices ahead of Tuesday’s fall economic statement.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Alberta NDP Members Call for Name Change for Official Opposition PartyA grassroots group of Alberta NDP members is urging the official Opposition party to consider a name change. The group believes that the party should distance itself from its federal NDP counterpart. The initiative is led by director Brian Malkinson, who was the MLA for Calgary Currie from 2015-2019. The group was formed in response to feedback received during the spring's provincial election.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

NATNEWSWATCH: Conservatives Lead in Canadian Election PollA national survey conducted by Abacus Data reveals that if an election were held today, the Conservatives would receive 41% of the votes, followed by the Liberals at 25%, the NDP at 19%, and the Greens at 3%. The survey also shows the Conservatives leading in various regions and age groups.

Source: natnewswatch | Read more »

CBC: Government Tables Legislation to Ban Replacement WorkersThe government has fulfilled one of the key demands of the NDP - Liberals agreement by tabling legislation to ban replacement workers. Bill C-58 would prevent employers from bringing in new workers during a strike or lockout.

Source: CBC | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Bad Boy Furniture Unable to Refund Deposits, Trudeau's Liberals Trailing Conservatives, Snoop Dogg Quitting Weed, Soldier Fined for Defying Vaccine Mandate, Elizabeth Debicki's Responsibility as Diana on 'The Crown'Bad Boy Furniture announces its inability to refund deposits, causing concern among customers. Trudeau's Liberals are falling behind Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking and power index. Snoop Dogg may be quitting his weed-smoking habit. A former soldier is fined for defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Elizabeth Debicki feels a responsibility to portray Diana on 'The Crown' authentically.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

CTVNEWSVI: Conservative Party Leader Wraps Up Vancouver Island TourPierre Poilievre, the leader of the federal Conservative Party of Canada, has concluded his two-day tour of Vancouver Island, aiming to gain support in an NDP stronghold. He addressed construction workers and proposed his plan to lower prices by eliminating the carbon tax. He also discussed the party's strategy to sell federal buildings and increase housing completions.

Source: CTVNewsVI | Read more »