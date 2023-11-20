NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh criticizes Trudeau and Poilievre for being out of touch with Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lost touch with the struggles of Canadians, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre only pretends to care about regular people, federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said Sunday. Singh took political swings at his two leadership counterparts during a speech to more than 700 delegates attending the British Columbia NDP convention.
Poilievre's public concern about affordability issues is an "act," and Trudeau doesn't understand what Canadians are going through with high living costs, he said. "I have seen Trudeau's government up close," said Singh, whose New Democrats are in a confidence and supply agreement with the Liberal minority government. "I shouldn't be mean, but one of our MPs has described working with the Liberals like wrestling eels that are soaked in oil," he said. The Liberals spend much of their time trying to get away from issues rather than meeting them head on, Singh said. "Trudeau's out of touch Liberals, they delay and disappoint," he said. "The reason is Trudeau doesn't get what people are going through
