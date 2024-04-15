Nazem Kadri leads Calgary Flames to comeback victory over Arizona Coyotes

CALGARY — Nazem Kadri scored the tying and winning goals in the third period while also adding an assist on Sunday night to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Arizona Coyotes .

Dustin Wolf, the busier of the two goaltenders, had 30 saves to win his third straight start. He's 6-7-1 on the season. Calgary took its first lead of the night at 5:43 on the power play when Kadri deflected in MacKenzie Weegar's point shot for his 29th goal of the season. Kadri's 74 points leads the club.

Doan's goal just over a minute later made it a two-goal cushion and while Sharangovich responded 33 seconds later cutting the lead back to one at 5-4, that was as close as Calgary would get in the second period.

