NATO Foreign Ministers Celebrate 75th Anniversary and Discuss Military Aid to Ukraine

NATO foreign ministers meet on Thursday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their alliance and discuss plans for coordinating military aid to Ukraine. The ministers will mark the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty that established the transatlantic political and military alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of the bond between Europe and North America in the face of a more dangerous world.

NATO was founded in response to fears of a military threat from the Soviet Union and is based on the concept of collective defense

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emmanuel Macron’s Ukraine talk should force NATO to face up to the inevitableMost leaders acknowledge privately that the possibility of a Western military presence in Ukraine is no longer a hypothetical question

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Poland's foreign minister says the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine is 'not unthinkable'Poland's foreign minister says the presence of NATO forces 'is not unthinkable' and that he appreciates the French president for not ruling out that idea.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Ministers to mark 75 years of NATO, discuss more support for UkraineExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

NATO considering taking over U.S.-led group drumming up military aid for UkraineOn Wednesday, Ukraine lowered the military conscription age from 27 to 25 to help replenish its depleted ranks after more than two years of war.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

NATO FMs start meeting in Brussels to discuss continued support for UkraineNATO is debating a plan to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine in coming years as better armed Russian troops gain control on the...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

UK's Cameron calls for increased NATO spending amid Ukraine conflictExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »