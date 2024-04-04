NATO Celebrates 75 Years of Keeping Peace in Europe

Inarguably bigger and more seasoned than it was when it was born from the ashes of the Second World War, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — the West’s great military alliance — celebrated a milestone Thursday: three-quarters of a century of keeping the peace in Europe . NATO formally came into being with the signing of the Washington Treaty in the U.S.

capital 75 years ago, when 12 western democracies — including Canada — banded together against what they saw as Soviet Russia's expansionism in Europe

