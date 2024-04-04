NATO alliance marks 75 years in Brussels . Brussels is playing host to foreign ministers from 32 countries this week to mark 75 years since the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. As the alliance celebrates its anniversary, it's staring down the familiar threat of an unpredictable Russia . It's also bracing for the prospect of another perilous situation that it has faced once before: a Donald Trump presidency.

Kerry Buck, a former Canadian ambassador to NATO, said Russia's invasion has forced the alliance to become stronger. European countries have started to get a lot more serious about defence, she said. If the U.S. starts to downgrade its presence, I don't see NATO crumbling right away

